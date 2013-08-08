Beth Daponte says it breaks her heart to see the town run the way it is being run now, and she has the analytical and management skills to improve Stratford as mayor.

The Democrat candidate for mayor of Stratford, who has been endorsed by the Democratic Town Committee to run against incumbent Mayor John Harkins, a Republican, met with The Star and spoke of her views of the town, some challenging issues and ideas for moving the town forward.

Being the analytical researcher and evaluator that she is by training and experience, Daponte has been talking to an often well-regarded source of local information — residential real estate agents.

She has heard that homes often sell in the $200,000 to $300,000 range, but those who can afford more than $300,000 are often choosing other towns. “Stratford is not at the top of their list, and that didn’t use to be the case,” Daponte said.

“We are losing our competitive edge,” said Daponte. “The reputation of the town is seen as not functional. One of the reasons we need to get the Shakespeare theater going is so we’re seen as functional.”

Daponte, who grew up and was schooled here from kindergarten through high school, talks about Stratford having a rare set of assets, such as being integrated racially and across all income levels and having access to New York and New Haven, but she says the town looks “petty and dysfunctional” to those looking in.

“Harkins has not helped” the candidate said, by being sued by the administrator of EMS, and the town approving a road-like driveway through wetlands for a politically connected Bridgeport developer who lives here.

“The mayor appearing in court … issues like those make us look bad,” she said.

Analytical approach

As mayor, Daponte would have “a results-based approach,” she said, and evaluate budgets on “output and outcomes.”

“I would analyze budgets by looking at results of departments and services. This sort of analysis is how you get system-wide efficiency.” And efficiency is one of the watch-words of Daponte’s campaign.

The number one issue she hears about when surveying Stratford residents is taxes, she reports, and the elderly feel that they cannot afford to stay here.

“Ten years ago our mill rate was the same as Milford’s is today. My goal is to achieve Milford’s (current) mill rate of $26. (A mill rate is the dollar amount that is paid in taxes for every thousand dollars of assessed property value owned.) Stratford’s mill rate is currently $34.

“I am not sure how achievable that is, because I am on the outside, but that is my goal,” Daponte said. “We have to look at reducing spending and figure out how to be more competitive.”

Spending less or producing more

What Daponte sounded sure about is this: “We have to be more efficient. Slash and burn cuts do not make us more competitive.”

To find “efficiencies,” which could include getting the same services for fewer dollars or getting more services for the same dollars, Daponte said she would, among other things, look at services outsourced, hold managers accountable, and study where cost increases have been.

Daponte cited two areas with recent increases, legal fees and the mayor’s office. “I’m not sure what we’re getting for those increases.”

Her “analysis has begun looking at budgets, and we will hit the ground running” if elected in November, Daponte said. “We have to look at each and every area.”

Daponte explained that if there were a problem with Public Works satisfying taxpayers, for example, “We shouldn’t be pointing fingers at individuals,” as everyone on board may be working as hard as they can. “A problem with Public Works could point to systemic issues,” she said.

The February blizzard “was an exceptional case where our process failed,” said the challenger. “You can’t plan for them, but you learn from them.” She said she has not heard of any comprehensive study of Stratford’s response being done.

In addition to finding efficiencies and analyzing outputs, Daponte said that to reduce taxes in a meaningful way there needs to be an increased tax base.

She has talked about improving amenities in Stratford to attract a new class of job creators and of the importance of creating an environment where current businesses could expand.

And beyond a disciplined business approach to managing the town, Daponte said it is important for a mayor to “be there.”

“The mayor should be with the people when issues that are important to them arise.”

Other roles that Daponte said would take on as mayor are “to be a spokesman for the town, and to lead.”

Operating in the open

The third major element of Daponte’s campaign messaging is “transparency” in government, and by that she means “citizens understanding how decisions are made and on what basis.”

“Looking at the (town’s current) budget, there is a lack of transparency,” Daponte said. “We don’t know the justification. And I can’t look at outcomes and performance, because that is an internal thing. In other organizations this is a public document.”

A professional evaluator

Daponte is an academic and a professional evaluator of organizations and systems, and she says that her experience is “directly relevant” to public administration.

A Ph.D. in social science, Daponte has studied and forecasted foreign country populations for the U.S. Census Bureau, has been a university professor of social and urban studies including distribution of food to the impoverished, and has headed an Office of Internal Oversight Services at the United Nations in New York City.

Presently she owns Social Science Consultants in Stratford, which specializes in evaluating systems utilized by nonprofit organizations.

Daponte says that her personality on the job has been described over the years as pleasant, tough, and at the end of the day, she is respected for her results orientation.

A few particular issues

Daponte said she would like the Shakespeare Theatre to “be a beautiful venue for the arts” and not just Shakespeare. She envisions it being operated with “public private partnerships and partnering with existing arts organizations.”

The DTC’s chosen candidate said that Stratford would be better off with a Democratic mayor. When “people outside the borders” of Stratford look at Stratford to provide grants, and when Stratford is looking to others for support, “we need help of our state and federal legislators. That hill is easier for a Democrat to climb in a blue state,” Daponte said.

The banking career of Daponte’s Democratic opponent, Joe Paul, who has submitted signatures to have a primary against Daponte to determine who will be on the ballot against Harkins in November, has been an issue for supporters of Daponte.

“The public should be informed about people’s records,” Daponte said, and how an opponent has done in his job “is a valid question.”

People close to Daponte point to Paul being terminated after three years in sales. Paul points to the previous 36 years of promotions to senior vice president in operations. Daponte acknowledged that the last years of a long career do not have to define a career, and that if a person’s career ends on a bad note that does not necessarily negate any previous successes.

So far as rating Harkins’ mayoral term is concerned, Daponte said, “He missed a lot of opportunities for improvement. He has been mired in pettiness, and that has damaged the reputation of Stratford.”

“The way I would manage is with an analytical approach and getting the best and brightest” to work for her administration. “We’re going to change the reputation of the town and make it the envy.”